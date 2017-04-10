Armstrong delighted to end Croker hoodoo 10 April 2017





Galway's Sean Armstrong celebrates.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Galway's Sean Armstrong celebrates.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Sean Armstrong was thrilled to win silverware at Croke Park for the first time in his career.

"I've come up here on five or six occasions and we've always come away with our tail between our legs," the veteran forward told RTÉ after Galway beat Kildare in the Allianz League Division 2 final to end their 16-year Croker hoodoo.

"So we're absolutely delighted to get a win at Croke Park and get the monkey off our back."

Armstrong, who came out of retirement at the start of the year, was already looking forward to the Tribesmen's Connacht SFC defence.

"All eyes now will be firmly on June 11," he said.

"Mayo will be hurting. They've been a top-two, top-four side for the last four or five years. We won't be under any illusions whatsoever, we've a lot of work to do before we try and take Mayo in Pearse Stadium."