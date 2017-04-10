Kerry jersey spotted at the Masters again

10 April 2017

A Kerry jersey spotted at the US Masters yet again!

The US Masters wouldn't be the same without someone in a Kerry jersey popping up.

On the same day as the Kingdom ended Dublin's 36-game unbeaten record to lift their first Allianz League Division 1 title in eight years, a young man sporting the famous green and gold jersey was spotted on TV standing within a few feet of Rory McIlroy as he hit a shot in Augusta.

Apparently, that's the fourth time in five years that a Kerry shirt has appeared on our TV screens during Sky Sports' coverage of the golf major.




Most Read Stories

GAA tweets of the week

What they said ... the weekend in quotes

Meehan suffers 'slight setback'

Kerry may have poked the bear, warns McConville

Kerry jersey spotted at the Masters again

Ulster U-21 final: Donegal are favourites to negotiate Derry hurdle


Android app on Google Play