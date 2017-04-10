Kerry jersey spotted at the Masters again 10 April 2017





The US Masters wouldn't be the same without someone in a Kerry jersey popping up.

On the same day as the Kingdom ended Dublin's 36-game unbeaten record to lift their first Allianz League Division 1 title in eight years, a young man sporting the famous green and gold jersey was spotted on TV standing within a few feet of Rory McIlroy as he hit a shot in Augusta.

Apparently, that's the fourth time in five years that a Kerry shirt has appeared on our TV screens during Sky Sports' coverage of the golf major.