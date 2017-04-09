"To get the job done, absolutely it was great" 09 April 2017





Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

While stating that the league was third in Kerry's list of priorities at the start of the year, Eamonn Fitzmaurice acknowledged that claiming Dublin's scalp is a 'big boost' to the team's confidence.

“It was important, every team you play you are going out to try to beat them,” Fitzmaurice remarked when speaking to gaa.ie.

“This Dublin team, like I said last week, it isn't like we are the only team that struggled with them. They are one of the best teams that has ever played the game.

“Everyone is agreed and there is a consensus on that, we have been very close to them in the last few years, particularly in the Championship, not so much in the League.

“So we knew we weren't a million miles away, but to get the job done, absolutely it was great. I think for the belief of the players themselves it will be a big boost to them.”