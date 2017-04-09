Gooch is looking forward to the championship!

09 April 2017

Kerry captain Fionn Fitzgerald lifts the Allianz FL Division 1 trophy.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Colm Cooper has sent his congratulations to Dr Crokes club mate Fionn Fitzgerald and his former Kerry team-mates via social media.

Captain Fitzgerald & Co lowered Dublin's colours in dramatic circumstances in today's Division 1 decider at Croke Park and the victorious captain reserved a special mention for his Dr Crokes club-mate Cooper in his acceptance speech.

The recently retired Gooch returned the compliment on Twitter...




