Gooch is looking forward to the championship!
09 April 2017
Kerry captain Fionn Fitzgerald lifts the Allianz FL Division 1 trophy.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.
Colm Cooper has sent his congratulations to Dr Crokes club mate Fionn Fitzgerald and his former Kerry team-mates via social media.
Captain Fitzgerald & Co lowered Dublin's colours in dramatic circumstances in today's Division 1 decider at Croke Park and the victorious captain reserved a special mention for his Dr Crokes club-mate Cooper in his acceptance speech.
The recently retired Gooch returned the compliment on Twitter...