Gooch is looking forward to the championship! 09 April 2017





Kerry captain Fionn Fitzgerald lifts the Allianz FL Division 1 trophy.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Kerry captain Fionn Fitzgerald lifts the Allianz FL Division 1 trophy.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Colm Cooper has sent his congratulations to Dr Crokes club mate Fionn Fitzgerald and his former Kerry team-mates via social media.

Captain Fitzgerald & Co lowered Dublin's colours in dramatic circumstances in today's Division 1 decider at Croke Park and the victorious captain reserved a special mention for his Dr Crokes club-mate Cooper in his acceptance speech.

The recently retired Gooch returned the compliment on Twitter...