Walsh: silverware is hard to get

09 April 2017

Galway's Thomas Flynn, Gareth Bradshaw, Cathal Sweeney, Declan Kyne, Gary O'Donnell and David Wynne celebrate.
©INPHO/James Crombie.

The fact that Galway hadn't won a game at GAA headquarters since 2001 wasn't referenced by manager Kevin Walsh in the build-up to today's Division 2 showdown with Kildare.

As events transpired, the Tribesmen ended their Croke Park hoodoo with an 0-18 to 0-16 final victory over the Lilywhites.

“It’s been a while since we had a victory in Croke Park, that’s been mooted for a long time but at the same time it wasn’t going to be a hindrance because we believe in what we are doing ourselves,” Walsh told RTÉ Sport.

“It’s been a tough campaign, the same for every county, it’s seven games in ten weeks and when you get to a final it’s always nice to finish it off, silverware is hard to get.

“The boys are delighted with it, and so are we, we’ll take it and move on.”




