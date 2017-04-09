Majestic Moran targets All-Ireland glory 09 April 2017





Kerry's David Moran kicks a '45 against Dublin.

Kerry midfielder David Moran played like a man possessed in today's Division 1 decider and afterwards he revealed what a long awaited win over Dublin meant to him and his team-mates.

“Look, we're delighted,” the 'man-of-the-match' told TG4's GAA BEO. “In fairness to Dublin they've been an unbelievable team. We knew they weren't going to relinquish their crown easy so we came up, gave it a lash and thankfully got over the line.”

What was Moran thinking as Dean Rock stood over that late free which rebounded off the post?

“I was thinking of him kicking nine points in Tralee!” he quipped.

“He's a fantastic kicker but it was a long way out and that's the way it goes. Sometimes they go over, sometimes they don't.”

The Kerins O Rahillys clubman reiterated his respect for Dublin and pointed out that the All-Ireland SFC remains the Kingdom's number one objective.

“They've shown over the last two years they've a lot of steel, they've a lot of great players. We wanted to come up and show that we were as good as them.

“But look, at the end of the day it's April. There's a long way to go, they're still reigning All-Ireland champions so that's our aim.”