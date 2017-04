Twitter: "That's more like it" 09 April 2017





Kerry's Paul Murphy, Gavin Crowley and Darran O'Sullivan celebrate.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Kerry's Paul Murphy, Gavin Crowley and Darran O'Sullivan celebrate.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Today's FL Division 1 decider certainly lived up to its pre-match billing! Here's some of the best Twitter reaction as Kerry brought Dublin's two year unbeaten run to an end in Croker...

That's more like it @Kerry_Official what a match and fair dues to both teams but Kerry went for it today and got their just reward. — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) April 9, 2017

Clean sweep in 2 weeks... Ciarrai Abu — Aidan O Mahony (@GmailMahony) April 9, 2017

Kerry deserved it in the end good finish. Dublin will learn more have no doubt. champo next — Conor.mortimer (@Conmort) April 9, 2017

So the bar has now been set and raised for the rest of the footballing year. Fantastic game #DubvKer #AllianzLeagues — Diarmuid O'Sullivan (@dsully3) April 9, 2017

So then, Dublin can be beat after all. David Moran was unreal. #DubvKer #AllianzLeagues — Steven McDonnell (@StevenMcD13) April 9, 2017

Ahhhhhhhhhhh.....now that's football — anthony masterson (@antomasterson1) April 9, 2017

@D1Moran was a man mountain today. What a game of football....great league final. #AllianzLeagues #DubvKer — Kieran Joyce (@joycek87) April 9, 2017