FL2 final: Tribesmen end 16 year wait for win at Croker 09 April 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Kildare's Tommy Moolick and Sean Armstrong of Galway.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

After scraping over what was essentially Kildare's second team to secure promotion seven days ago, Galway wrapped up their FL Division 2 campaign with the silverware when scoring an 0-18 to 0-16 victory over the Lilywhites in the decider at Croke Park.



Regardless of the outcome today, it has been a productive campaign for both counties who have Division 1 football to look forward to in 2018 but it is Kevin Walsh and his team that will enter the Connacht SFC with an extra pep in their step following their two point win.

Shooting into the Davin Stand end, Paul Conroy, who would later be awarded the 'man of the match' accolade, drew first blood for the Tribesmen with a point in the 3rd minute while Eamonn Brannigan doubled their lead six minutes later after Kildare were caught out on a quick counter attack.

11 minutes had elapsed before Kevin Feely opened the team in white's account from a long range free and Galway led by 0-3 to 0-2 on the 15 minute mark after Gary Sice (free) and Niall Kelly traded further scores.

Elusive full-forward Kelly restored parity two minutes later and Kildare took the lead for the first time in the 20th minute when Feely made no mistake with a close range free after Cathal Sweeney was harshly adjudged to have committed a foul on Ben McCormack.



The woodwork denied Brannigan an equaliser shortly after and over 10 minutes went by before Sean Armstrong added to his side's tally with a fine solo effort.

The closest we came to a goal in a low-key opening period was a Johnny Heaney shot that was well saved by Mark Donnellan and the sides went in level on 0-6 apiece at the break after Shane Walsh brought the scoring to a close.

The wide count at the halfway stage was Galway 8, Kildare 4 while Walsh started the second-half where he left off in the first when pointing inside 15 seconds of the restart.

It was 0-9 each after 45 minutes of play before Keith Cribbin's fisted point put Kildare back into the lead.

The umpires at both ends were busier in the second-half as substitutes Cathal McNally, Kelly (2) and Fergal Conway found the target for Kildare while Walsh, Johnny Heaney, captain Gary O'Donnell, Conroy and Armstrong (free) raised white flags for the men from the west.

Substitute Michael Daly made an instant impact when edging Galway in front with 10 minutes to go and Liam Silke made it five points without reply moments later.

Feely stopped the rot with a point for Cian O'Neill's side and they trailed by 0-15 to 0-16 with five minutes left on the clock.

A big Galway cheer greeted Damien Comer's arrival on the field but it was another substitute, Gareth Bradshaw, who gave them a two point cushion in the 68th minute.

Tommy Moolick pulled a point back for the Eoin Doyle captained Kildare but Daly restored Galway's two point lead and they held on for a long overdue win at GAA headquarters.

Since lifting the Sam Maguire Cup back in 2001, the Tribesmen have suffered 10 losses, as well as a draw, at GAA heaquarters so they will be especially pleased to get that particular monkey off their back.

With the All-Ireland SFC race now looming over the horizon, Kildare will look to regroup ahead of their Leinster SFC quarter-final date with the winners of Laois v Longford while Galway will be in Connacht championship action a week later when they face either Mayo, Sligo or New York.

Galway - R Lavelle; D Wynne, D Kyne, C Sweeney; G O’Donnell (0-2), M Farragher, J Heaney (0-2); P Conroy (0-2), F O Curraoin; T Flynn, S Walsh (0-3), E Brannigan (0-1); G Sice (0-1f), L Silke (0-1), S Armstrong (0-3, 1f). Subs: M Lundy for G Sice, G Bradshaw (0-1) for M Farragher, M Daly (0-2) for E Brannigan, D Comer for S Armstrong, I Burke for S Walsh.

Kildare - M Donnellan (0-1'45); M O’Grady, D Hyland (0-1), O Lyons; J Byrne, E Doyle, K Cribbin (0-1); K Feely (0-4, 3f), T Moolick (0-1); F Conway (0-1), F Dowling (0-1), P Cribbin; C Healy, N Kelly (0-5), B McCormack. Subs: C McNally (0-1) for P Cribbin, D Slattery for B McCormack, E Callaghan for F Dowling, P Kelly for K Cribbin.

Referee - D O’Mahoney.