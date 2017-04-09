A thumbs down to WhatsApp from Paul Galvin 09 April 2017





Kerry's Paul Galvin.

Kerry's Paul Galvin.

Paul Galvin believes the emergence of 'WhatsApp' as a communications tool has diluted 'team culture and mentality' amongst GAA teams.

In today's Sunday Times, the former 'Footballer of the Year' pay tribute to his ex team-mate Colm Cooper and deviates slightly when wondering about the impact that the messaging app, which is a commonly used at club and county levels nowadays, is having on teams.

“I found the hardness of his mentality a real inspiration as a player,” Galvin writes about Gooch.

“He demanded, he commanded, he reprimanded when necessary, and he’d give you the cold shoulder to make a point if he had to. I’m not sure the game allows for such a hard mentality anymore.

“Group culture is being driven in a way no one fully appreciates or understands. In time some think-tank at a university should do a study on WhatsApp and its effect on team culture and mentality.

“It took hold of the game towards the end of my career and I never got into it. It’s all smiley-faces, thumbs-up and virtual high-fives from the couch nowadays.

“Honest, frank, face-to-face exchanges on the training ground or dressing room feel like a thing of the past. This is where team culture should be created and driven and points made, not on an app.”