Watch: Tipp boss stars in dressing room sing-song

09 April 2017

Tipperary manager Liam Kearns celebrates.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Tipperary manager Liam Kearns led the sing-song as their Allianz FL Division 3 winning celebrations got underway at Croke Park yesterday.

The dressing room moment was captured by selector Paul Fitzgerald who shared the video on Twitter and it shows the Kerry native in full voice following their impressive 3-19 to 0-19 success over the Wee County.

And Kearns can carry a tune...




