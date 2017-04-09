LIVE: Sunday Match Tracker 09 April 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Dublin's Brian Fenton goes highest against Kerry during the side's 2016 All-Ireland semi-final clash at Croke Park.©INPHO/James Crombie.

The 2017 national football league reaches its climax at Croke Park today - and what a feast of football we have in store!

Dublin and Kerry do battle in the Division One decider at 4pm, with the Dubs bidding to win a fifth successive title and the Kingdom determined to bring their dream run to an end. This has the makings of a classic.

Prior to that, at 2pm, Kildare and Galway meet in the Division Two final. To an extent, the pressure is off as both teams have achieved their premium objective of promotion to the top flight, but nobody will take a step back this afternoon with national silverware at stake.

