Cribbin: we're starting to play good football 09 April 2017





Westmeath celebrate with the Allianz FL Division 4 silverware.

Tom Cribbin says his Westmeath squad is made up of a nice blend of youth and experience as they switch their focus to the Leinster SFC.

The Lake County finished with 13 points to spare over Wexford in yesterday's Allianz FL Division 4 decider and, shortly after the final whistle, their manager told RTÉ Sport: “We have a very strong panel this year and a lot of good young lads are coming through.

“We also have good leaders in Paul Sharry, Ger Egan, John Heslin, Kevin Maguire and James Dolan to bring the young lads to the next level.”

He continued: “Our panel wasn’t strong enough last year. Three or four of our key players got bad injuries. We didn't perform without them.

“We've dealt with it now. We're back up to Division 3.

“We're starting to play good football and there is a good shape to our team.”