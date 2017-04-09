Mission accomplished for Kearns and Tipp 09 April 2017





Tipperary celebrate with the Allianz FL Division 3 silverware.

This year's Allianz FL Division 3 campaign was all about promotion and building on last year's run to the last four of the All-Ireland SFC series, according to Tipperary manager Liam Kearns.

After watching his side lift the silverware at Croke Park following their 3-19 to 0-19 final success over Louth, Kearns reflected on the progress that the Premier County has made in recent weeks.

“Yeah, I was delighted with today because you'd have to worry about their legs,” he told gaa.ie.

“Five games in five weeks is tough going. That's an energy sapping pitch. I think it was 3-19 we kicked, that's fair scoring in anybody's language.

“I'm delighted for the players, they put in a huge effort. It was important we progressed things after last year, the All-Ireland semi-final last year, people were looking to see could we go any further than that.

“So it was important that we backed it up and I think we backed it up today.

“It's only preparation for the championship at the end of the day and we've got a huge game on the 11th of June against Cork or Waterford and we hope to be a lot better than we were today for that game.”