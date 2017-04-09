Devine confirms summer travel plans 09 April 2017





Dublin's Cian O'Callaghan with Waterford's Tom Devine.

Tom Devine has confirmed he'll miss Waterford's senior hurling championship campaign to go travelling.

In a statement issued tonight, the medical student said: “On Monday last I informed Derek (McGrath) and Dan (Shanahan) of my decision to travel for the summer coming 2017.



“With college and career demands looming large in the next year or two, this is essentially my last chance to travel for a summer.

It’s something I’ve always wanted to do but have been putting off for a few years now, and this year I simply can’t pass the opportunity to travel. The decision was not an easy one to make on my behalf.



“It has been an amazing experience for me to have been involved with such a professional, yet close-knit and supportive set up over the last 4 years.



“I’d like to personally thank the players, backroom team and especially Derek and Dan for everything they’ve done. The work put in by everyone involved is staggering and not always appreciated by those outside of the panel and backroom team.



“Derek and Dan have always had a holistic attitude towards both life and sport and have always wanted the best for us players in all aspects of life.



“I’m glad to be leaving with their blessing, and it’s been both a pleasure and an honour to have been involved with men of their calibre.”