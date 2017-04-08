Quinlivan: I didn't deserve man of the match award 08 April 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Tipperary's Michael Quinlivan celebrates after scoring a goal against Galway.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Man of the match Michael Quinlivan believes Conor Sweeney would have been a more worthy recipient of the award after his two goals helped Tipperary to victory over Louth in this evening's Allianz Football League Division 3 final.

Quinlivan, whose last-gasp goal against Armagh last Sunday secured promotion, was TG4 analyst Charlie McGeever's choice for the accolade. However, the modest Clonmel Commercials All Star didn't agree with his former manager's decision.

"If I'm being brutally honest, Charlie might have been watching the wrong inside forward," he said.

"We've been playing together for five or six years, so we know each other inside out. We know where the ball has to go."

Quinlivan agreed that it was another boost for Tipp football to win senior silverware in Croke Park.

"As good and all as last year was, we didn't have any silverware. Thankfully now we have a Division 3 trophy and we have Division 2 football to look forward to next year," he added.