FL3 final: goals the difference as Tipp topple Louth 08 April 2017





Tipperary's Michael Quinlivan with Patrick Reilly of Louth Tipperary's Michael Quinlivan with Patrick Reilly of Louth

Tipperary collected the Division Three title at Croke Park as goals from Liam Casey and Conor Sweeney (2) helped them beat Louth by 3-19 to 0-19.

The Wee County had prevailed when the sides met at Thurles last month but Liam Kearns’ men - All-Ireland semi-finalists last summer - were a class apart in glorious sunshine today to deny their improving opponents back-to-back league titles.

A purple patch between the 25th and 30th minutes that yielded an uninterrupted 1-5, including a Casey bullet to the roof of the net, turned the game in Tipp’s favour and handed them a 1-11 to 0-9 interval lead after Colin Kelly's side had started more steadily.

The losers began brilliantly with three points inside the first four minutes: Andy McDonnell opened the scoring with a lovely finish on two minutes and Declan Byrne followed suit 90 seconds later before Paraic Smith added the third on four minutes.

Sweeney tapped over a ninth-minute free to open the winners’ account and midfielder Casey added their second before Michael Quinlivan’s low shot took some paint off the right upright at the Hill 16 end. It was double scores after 15 minutes, with Ryan Burns (free) chipping over the Leinster county’s fourth point.

Tommy Durnin thumped over the fifth Louth score off his left boot following great play from midfield partner McDonnell and Quinlivan (free) traded points with Smith as the Wee County led by six to three after 20.

Eoin O’Connor nailed an inspirational Louth point from under the shadow of the Hogan Stand but Tipp had points either side of that from Kevin O’Halloran (free) and Sweeney before the former drilled over another nonchalant free from the deck to leave the minimum between them after 27 minutes, 0-7 to O-6.

Further quickfire points from Jack Kennedy and Sweeney saw Tipp move ahead for the first time and the momentum was really with them when Casey drilled his shot to the roof of the net following Sweeney's pass in the 30th minute. Corner back Alan Campbell made it 1-5 without reply – 1-9 to 0-7! – and Burns’ free was cancelled out by a Sweeney free before Derek Maguire and Quinlivan swapped points at the end of an entertaining, attack-orientated opening period during which all four midfielders scored from play.

Byrne pointed with his left foot upon the restart and Burns cancelled out Robbie Kiely’s exquisite strike before Durnin pointed at the end of a lightning –fast Louth move to leave just the goal between the teams after 39 minutes. Burns (free) notched Louth’s fourth score inside the first five minutes of the second half to reduce the arrears to two but Kennedy replied on 42 minutes – 1-13 to 0-13.

O’Halloran and Quinlivan – with a free off the ground from an almost impossible angle – had the gap out to five but Durnin replied from the middle of the field with his third score. The game was settled as an issue in the 47th minute, however, when Sweeney netted calmly to leave seven in it after O’Halloran’s initial shot had been saved – 2-15 to 0-14.

Burns (free) brought the arrears back to two goals at the three-quarters stage and Sweeney traded frees with substitute Jim McEneaney (2), whose low shot had been dealt with comfortably by Evan Comerford; Byrne’s free left four between them with as many minutes remaining.

McEneaney (free) replied to Josh Keane’s strike and substitutes Liam McGrath and Liam Boland tagged on injury-time points for the winners. The game was long since over by the time Sweeney rounded Louth goalkeeper Craig Lynch to apply the icing on the cake in the eighth minute of added time.