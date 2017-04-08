Leinster MHC: Cats, Laois, Kildare and Meath making winning starts 08 April 2017





Comfortable wins for the four counties. Comfortable wins for the four counties.

Kilkenny, Laois, Kildare and Meath opened their Leinster minor hurling championship campaigns with comfortable wins this afternoon.

In the early throw-in at TEG Cusack Park, Kilkenny romped to a 3-22 to 0-4 victory over Westmeath. The Cats led by 1-13 to 0-3 at the break with Niall Brennan raising their first green flag after 15 minutes.

Laois put neighbours Offaly to the sword with a 2-22 to 0-14 success at O'Moore Park, Kildare trumped Carlow by 3-17 to 1-15 in Newbridge, while Meath were emphatic 4-28 to 0-13 winners over Wicklow in Trim.

The action continues next Saturday with Laois taking on Dublin, Kilkenny facing Wexford, Meath meeting Westmeath and Kildare squaring up to Offaly in round two. Venues will be confirmed in due course.