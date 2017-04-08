Egan changes his colours for trophy presentation

08 April 2017

Westmeath's Ger Egan lifts the trophy.

Westmeath enjoyed their day in the sun at Croke Park when hammering Wexford to be crowned Allianz Football League Division 4 champions.

Due to a slight clash of colours, the teams wore their alternative strips with Westmeath in green and Wexford in yellow. But while his team-mates remained in green, Westmeath captain Ger Egan made sure to pull on the county's more familiar maroon jersey for the snappers when he lifted the silverware on the steps of the Hogan Stand after the 13-point win.

 




