'We used Division 4 as a stepping stone' 08 April 2017





Kieran Martin of Westmeath celebrates a score.

Kieran Martin believes Westmeath have turned the corner after they romped to victory over Wexford in today's Allianz Football League Division 4 final.

After three successive relegations, the beaten Leinster finalists of the past two years are on the up again as they racked up their seventh successive win in emphatic fashion at Croke Park.

"We weren't happy going down in the last few years, but we knew we could use this (league campaign) as a stepping stone for the championship," the Maryland clubman told TG4 after hitting 0-4 in a man of the match performance.

"In the league for the last few years we weren't getting enough wins. We said if we got a few wins on the trot, you'd never know what can happen and build on it towards the championship. We had a few (new) lads introduced this year which made a big difference. They're pushing the lads who are starting, which is what we need."

Martin insisted that the win over Seamus 'Banty' McEnaney's men wasn't as easy as it looked.

"We knew it was going to be a totally different game to down in Wexford (two weeks ago when they won by 24 points). They brought physicality. Wexford gave it everything, but we just got the scores at the right time. Every time they got a few points we came down and got a score to keep the scoreboard ticking over," he added.