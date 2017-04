Team news: big names return for Dublin 08 April 2017





Dublin's Cian O'Sullivan celebrates.

Cian O'Sullivan, Diarmuid Connolly and Bernard Brogan return to the Dublin starting line-up for tomorrow's Allianz Football League Division 1 final against Kerry.

After coming off the bench in last Sunday's last-gasp victory over Monaghan, the vastly-experienced trio are named at centre back, wing forward and corner forward respectively. Darren Daly also comes into the side at corner back as Davy Byrne, Kevin McManamon, Niall Scully and Conor McHugh make way.

Dublin (SF v Kerry): Stephen Cluxton; Philly McMahon, Michael Fitzsimons, Darren Daly; James McCarthy, Cian O'Sullivan, Eric Lowndes; Brian Fenton, Ciaran Reddin; Paul Flynn, Ciaran Kilkenny, Diarmuid Connolly; Dean Rock, Paddy Andrews, Bernard Brogan.