Deise dealt Devine blow 08 April 2017





Waterford's Tom Devine and Gearóid McInerney of Galway.

©INPHO/Mike Shaughnessy. Waterford's Tom Devine and Gearóid McInerney of Galway.©INPHO/Mike Shaughnessy.

Tom Devine will miss Waterford's upcoming championship campaign as he is going travelling.

According to the Irish Examiner, the Modeligo clubman only informed the Waterford management of his travel plans last weekend.

The medical student's departure is a big blow to the Deise after he impressed in their recent Allianz League campaign. His late goal against Clare earned Waterford a quarter-final berth against Galway last weekend.