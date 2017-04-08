Team news: Galway unchanged

08 April 2017

Galway's Gary O'Donnell.
©INPHO/James Crombie.

The Galway team to face Kildare in tomorrow's Allianz Football League Division 2 final is the same as that which defeated the Lilywhites to seal promotion last weekend.

The Tribesmen are chasing their first victory at Croke Park since they beat Meath in the 2001 All-Ireland final. 

Galway (SF v Kildare): Ruairi Lavelle; David Wynne, David Walsh, Cathal Sweeney; Gary O'Donnell (captain), Michael Farragher, Johnny Heaney; Paul Conroy, Fiontán Ó Curraoin; Thomas Flynn, Shane Walsh, Eamonn Brannigan; Gary Sice, Barry McHugh, Sean Armstrong.




