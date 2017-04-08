Glynn to commute from New York to play for Galway 08 April 2017





Galway's Jonathan Glynn.

Galway's Jonathan Glynn.

Johnny Glynn is set to undertake the longest commute in the GAA by travelling back and forth from New York to line out for the Galway hurlers this summer.

The former All Star has returned home to play for his club Ardrahan against Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry in the first round of the Galway SHC today, and according to the Irish Independent, it will be the first of several trips he will make between the Big Apple and his native county in the coming months.

Glynn headed Stateside shortly after Galway's defeat to Kilkenny in the 2015 All-Ireland final and played for the New York footballers in the narrow Connacht championship loss to Roscommon last year. He will continue to live and work in New York, while making the 6,000-mile round trip most weekends for the duration of Galway's involvement in the championship.