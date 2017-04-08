Cooper's body was telling him to retire 08 April 2017





Colm Cooper decided to retire from inter-county football because he felt his body would not be able to stand up to the physical demands of another season with Kerry.

The Gooch announced his retirement on Tuesday following a glittering 15-year career with the Kingdom in which he won five All-Ireland medals, nine Munster championships, three Allianz Leagues and eight All Stars. He completed his medal collection last month when helping Dr Crokes to victory in the All-Ireland club final.

In an interview with the Irish Independent today, the 33-year-old admitted he was overwhelmed by the reaction to his retirement.

"It's been strange. Twitter went into overdrive. My Twitter feed," he said.

"It's nice to get comments from people you played with and played against and people from different sports. It's very humbling. I'm amazed it got so much traction on every sort of media."

Cooper added that it was a weight off his shoulders now that his retirement is out in the open.

"There's a bit of relief, a bit of disappointment, a bit of everything. You want to play for Kerry as long as you can but sometimes the body is telling you other things.

"I'm immensely proud of what I've achieved. If you told me starting out with Kerry that I'd achieve what I have... I'd have bitten your arm off for it."