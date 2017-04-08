O'Brien says Division 4 finalists won't be holding back 08 April 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Aidan O'Brien when in charge of Wexford.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Aidan O'Brien says Wexford and Westmeath will be going all out to win this afternoon's Allianz Football League Division 4 title.

The former Wexford manager is a native of the Lake County and was a regular in their half back line before taking up a teaching post at Good Counsel, New Ross 31 years ago.

"The job is most certainly only half done for both sides, they'll be absolutely gunning to lift that trophy," he told the Irish Independent.

"How often are Westmeath or Wexford going to have opportunities to win a national title? Not very often. They will both be flat out to win it. This is the most realistic opportunity for either of them to lift meaningful silverware this year so there's no question that both teams will be full on to win, there will be skin and hair flying."

O'Brien believes there is more pressure on Westmeath to win after losing the last two Leinster finals to Dublin.

"You go into the Championship in a certain type of bonus territory if you win it," he continued.

"For Westmeath there's nearly more at stake than there is for Wexford, they've been in two Leinster finals and if they come out of it with nothing it's a pretty threadbare period for them and it's definitely not going to get any easier for them as the summer goes on."