Watch: Mark O'Connor's family see him train with Geelong 08 April 2017





Kerry's Mark O'Connor celebrates with the All-Ireland MFC trophy in 2015.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Former Kerry minor star Mark O’Connor's family made the long journey to Australia this week to see him train with Geelong.

The Dingle youngster signed a professional rookie contract with the Cats last year after having trials with five difficult AFL clubs. He was one of the key figures in Kerry's 2014 and 2015 All-Ireland minor wins and now has his sights set on becoming the latest Irish success story Down Under.