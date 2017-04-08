Mallon could return 08 April 2017





Andy Mallon isn't ruling out a return to the Armagh football squad this summer.

The Dublin-based former All Star corner back is moving house at the moment and also has a second child on the way, but says Kieran McGeeney has left the door open for his return ahead of the Ulster SFC quarter-final against Down on June 4.

"Things are just hectic at the minute and travelling up to Armagh three times a week wouldn't help," the 33-year-old told the Irish News.

"I've spoken to 'Geezer' about the situation and he says we'll just see what the craic is when everything's settled down.

"I've said I have too much on to play, be he's been very good and says to take my time and get back to him when things settle down. The door's never closed, we've seen in the last few years players come in and out all the time.

"I'm not ruling anything out, but it would be very hard at the minute."