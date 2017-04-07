Team news: Tipp welcome back Moloney 07 April 2017





Tipperary celebrate their win against Armagh.

©INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan. Tipperary celebrate their win against Armagh.©INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan.

Emmet Moloney has recovered from injury and is fit for Tipperary's Allianz Football League Division 3 final against Louth at Croke Park tomorrow.

The Drom-Inch star missed last weekend's winner-takes-all promotion decider against Armagh after being forced off in a club game two days prior while Willie Connors also comes in as George Hannigan and Colm O'Shaughnessy make way.

The Premier County's senior footballers return to GAA HQ for the third time in nine months after securing promotion and a place in the league decider in the most dramatic of circumstances at the expense of the Orchard County.

A hat-trick from full-forward Michael Quinlivan, including a fifth minute injury-time goal, saw Liam Kearns' men pip Kieran McGeeney's side on a 3-8 to 0-16 scoreline at the Athletic Grounds.

Tipperary (Allianz FL Division 3 final v Louth): Evan Comerford; Alan Campbell, Paddy Codd, Willie Connors; Bill Maher, Robbie Kiely, Shane O'Connell; Liam Casey, Jack Kennedy; Josh Keane, Kevin O'Halloran, Brian Fox; Conor Sweeney, Michael Quinlivan, Emmet Moloney.