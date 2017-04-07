Team news: Donaghy on the bench as Kingdom make just one change 07 April 2017





Dublin's Cian O'Sullivan and Kieran Donaghy of Kerry.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Dublin's Cian O'Sullivan and Kieran Donaghy of Kerry.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Kieran Donaghy has been named on the bench as Eamonn Fitzmaurice makes just one change to his team to take on Dublin in Sunday's Allianz Football League Division 1 final at Croke Park.

Donaghy has yet to feature for the Kingdom this season due to basketball commitments with both Ireland and the Tralee Warriors but he returns to the match-day squad for the first time since last August's All-Ireland semi-final defeat to the Dubs.

Fitzmaurice has handed a start to Killarney Legion's Jonathan Lyne at right half-forward with Kevin McCarthy moving to the corner-forward position on the same side while Barry John Keane is the player who loses out after last weekend's seven-point success over Tyrone.

Fourteen of the starting fifteen finished last month's 0-13 apiece draw with the reigning league and All-Ireland champions in Tralee with Anthony Maher, who made his first start of 2017 against the Red Hands the last day, replacing Jack Barry in midfield.

Kerry (Allianz FL Division 1 final v Dublin): Brendan Kealy; Fionn Fitzgerald, Mark Griffin, Ronan Shanahan; Peter Crowley, Tadhg Morley, Paul Murphy; David Moran, Anthony Maher; Jonathan Lyne, Michael Geaney, Donnchadh Walsh; Kevin McCarthy, Paul Geaney, Stephen O’Brien.

Subs: Brian Kelly, Jack Barry, Barry John Keane, Jack Savage, Bryan Sheehan, Darran O'Sullivan, Adrian Spillane, Gavin Crowley, Denis Daly, Cathal O Luing, Kieran Donaghy, Conor Keane.