Sligo SFC: Tourlestrane begin title defence against Drumcliffe/Rosses Point

07 April 2017

Markievicz Park, the home of Sligo GAA.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Last year's winners Tourlestrane have been pitted in Group 3 after the draw for the 2017 Sligo senior football championship was made at the Belfry Bar this evening.

The holders will begin their defence of the Owen B. Hunt Cup against Drumcliffe/Rosses Point and will also face Coolaney/Mullinabreena.

2015 champions and 2016 runners-up St Mary's, Eastern Harps, Tubbercurry and Curry have been drawn together in an intriguing Group 1.

St Molaise Gaels, who claimed intermediate honours last season, are in Group 2 which also includes Coolera/Strandhill and Calry/St Josephs.

The draws for the intermediate and junior club football championships were also made.

 

SFC

Group 1
St Mary's
Eastern Harps
Tubbercurry
Curry

Round 1
St Mary's v Eastern Harps
Tubbercurry v Curry

Round 2
St Mary's v Tubbercurry
Eastern Harps v Curry

Round 3
St Mary's v Curry
Eastern Harps v Tubbercurry

Group 2
Coolera/Strandhill
St Molaise Gaels
Calry/St Josephs

Round 1
Coolera/Strandhill v St Molaise Gaels

Round 2
St Molaise Gaels v Calry/St Josephs

Round 3
Coolera/Strandhill v Calry/St Josephs

Group 3
Tourlestrane
Drumcliffe/Rosses Point
Coolaney/Mullinabreena

Round 1
Tourlestrane v Drumcliffe/Rosses Point

Round 2
Drumcliffe/Rosses Point v Coolaney/Mullinabreena

Round 3
Tourlestrane v Coolaney/Mullinabreena

Relegation Draw

Semi-final
3rd placed team Group 2 v 3rd placed team Group 3

Relegation final
4th placed team Group 1 v Relegation semi-final loser

 

IFC

Group 1
St Michael's
Shamrock Gaels
Castleconnor
Bunninadden

Round 1
St Michael's v Shamrock Gaels
Castleconnor v Bunninadden

Round 2
St Michael's v Castleconnor
Shamrock Gaels v Bunninadden

Round 3
St Michael's v Bunninadden
Shamrock Gaels v Castleconnor

Group 2
Geevagh
Easkey
St Farnan's

Round 1
Geevagh v Easkey

Round 2
Easkey v St Farnan's

Round 3
Geevagh v St Farnan's

Group 3
St John's
Enniscrone/Kilglass
St Patrick's

Round 1
St John's v Enniscrone/Kilglass

Round 2
Enniscrone/Kilglass v St Patrick's

Round 3
St John's v St Patrick's

Relegation Draw

Semi-final
4th placed team Group 1 v 3rd placed team Group 3

Relegation final
3rd placed team Group 2 v Relegation semi-final loser

 

JFC

Group 1
Owenmore Gaels
Tourlestrane
Eastern Harps

Round 1
Owenmore Gaels v Tourlestrane

Round 2
Tourlestrane v Eastern Harps

Round 3
Owenmore Gaels v Eastern Harps

Group 2
Cloonacool
Curry
St John's

Round 1
Cloonacool v Curry

Round 2
Curry v St John's

Round 3
Cloonacool v St John's

Group 3
Ballymote
Shamrock Gaels
St Mary's

Round 1
Ballymote v Shamrock Gaels

Round 2
Shamrock Gaels v St Mary's

Round 3
Ballymote v St Mary's

Relegation Draw

Semi-final
3rd placed team Group 3 v 3rd placed team Group 2

Relegation final
3rd placed team Group 1 v Relegation semi-final loser




