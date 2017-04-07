Sligo SFC: Tourlestrane begin title defence against Drumcliffe/Rosses Point
07 April 2017
Markievicz Park, the home of Sligo GAA.
Last year's winners Tourlestrane have been pitted in Group 3 after the draw for the 2017 Sligo senior football championship was made at the Belfry Bar this evening.
The holders will begin their defence of the Owen B. Hunt Cup against Drumcliffe/Rosses Point and will also face Coolaney/Mullinabreena.
2015 champions and 2016 runners-up St Mary's, Eastern Harps, Tubbercurry and Curry have been drawn together in an intriguing Group 1.
St Molaise Gaels, who claimed intermediate honours last season, are in Group 2 which also includes Coolera/Strandhill and Calry/St Josephs.
The draws for the intermediate and junior club football championships were also made.
SFC
Group 1
St Mary's
Eastern Harps
Tubbercurry
Curry
Round 1
St Mary's v Eastern Harps
Tubbercurry v Curry
Round 2
St Mary's v Tubbercurry
Eastern Harps v Curry
Round 3
St Mary's v Curry
Eastern Harps v Tubbercurry
Group 2
Coolera/Strandhill
St Molaise Gaels
Calry/St Josephs
Round 1
Coolera/Strandhill v St Molaise Gaels
Round 2
St Molaise Gaels v Calry/St Josephs
Round 3
Coolera/Strandhill v Calry/St Josephs
Group 3
Tourlestrane
Drumcliffe/Rosses Point
Coolaney/Mullinabreena
Round 1
Tourlestrane v Drumcliffe/Rosses Point
Round 2
Drumcliffe/Rosses Point v Coolaney/Mullinabreena
Round 3
Tourlestrane v Coolaney/Mullinabreena
Relegation Draw
Semi-final
3rd placed team Group 2 v 3rd placed team Group 3
Relegation final
4th placed team Group 1 v Relegation semi-final loser
IFC
Group 1
St Michael's
Shamrock Gaels
Castleconnor
Bunninadden
Round 1
St Michael's v Shamrock Gaels
Castleconnor v Bunninadden
Round 2
St Michael's v Castleconnor
Shamrock Gaels v Bunninadden
Round 3
St Michael's v Bunninadden
Shamrock Gaels v Castleconnor
Group 2
Geevagh
Easkey
St Farnan's
Round 1
Geevagh v Easkey
Round 2
Easkey v St Farnan's
Round 3
Geevagh v St Farnan's
Group 3
St John's
Enniscrone/Kilglass
St Patrick's
Round 1
St John's v Enniscrone/Kilglass
Round 2
Enniscrone/Kilglass v St Patrick's
Round 3
St John's v St Patrick's
Relegation Draw
Semi-final
4th placed team Group 1 v 3rd placed team Group 3
Relegation final
3rd placed team Group 2 v Relegation semi-final loser
JFC
Group 1
Owenmore Gaels
Tourlestrane
Eastern Harps
Round 1
Owenmore Gaels v Tourlestrane
Round 2
Tourlestrane v Eastern Harps
Round 3
Owenmore Gaels v Eastern Harps
Group 2
Cloonacool
Curry
St John's
Round 1
Cloonacool v Curry
Round 2
Curry v St John's
Round 3
Cloonacool v St John's
Group 3
Ballymote
Shamrock Gaels
St Mary's
Round 1
Ballymote v Shamrock Gaels
Round 2
Shamrock Gaels v St Mary's
Round 3
Ballymote v St Mary's
Relegation Draw
Semi-final
3rd placed team Group 3 v 3rd placed team Group 2
Relegation final
3rd placed team Group 1 v Relegation semi-final loser