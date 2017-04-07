Sligo SFC: Tourlestrane begin title defence against Drumcliffe/Rosses Point 07 April 2017





Markievicz Park, the home of Sligo GAA.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Last year's winners Tourlestrane have been pitted in Group 3 after the draw for the 2017 Sligo senior football championship was made at the Belfry Bar this evening.

The holders will begin their defence of the Owen B. Hunt Cup against Drumcliffe/Rosses Point and will also face Coolaney/Mullinabreena.

2015 champions and 2016 runners-up St Mary's, Eastern Harps, Tubbercurry and Curry have been drawn together in an intriguing Group 1.

St Molaise Gaels, who claimed intermediate honours last season, are in Group 2 which also includes Coolera/Strandhill and Calry/St Josephs.

The draws for the intermediate and junior club football championships were also made.

SFC

Group 1

St Mary's

Eastern Harps

Tubbercurry

Curry

Round 1

St Mary's v Eastern Harps

Tubbercurry v Curry

Round 2

St Mary's v Tubbercurry

Eastern Harps v Curry

Round 3

St Mary's v Curry

Eastern Harps v Tubbercurry

Group 2

Coolera/Strandhill

St Molaise Gaels

Calry/St Josephs

Round 1

Coolera/Strandhill v St Molaise Gaels

Round 2

St Molaise Gaels v Calry/St Josephs

Round 3

Coolera/Strandhill v Calry/St Josephs

Group 3

Tourlestrane

Drumcliffe/Rosses Point

Coolaney/Mullinabreena

Round 1

Tourlestrane v Drumcliffe/Rosses Point

Round 2

Drumcliffe/Rosses Point v Coolaney/Mullinabreena

Round 3

Tourlestrane v Coolaney/Mullinabreena

Relegation Draw

Semi-final

3rd placed team Group 2 v 3rd placed team Group 3

Relegation final

4th placed team Group 1 v Relegation semi-final loser

IFC

Group 1

St Michael's

Shamrock Gaels

Castleconnor

Bunninadden

Round 1

St Michael's v Shamrock Gaels

Castleconnor v Bunninadden

Round 2

St Michael's v Castleconnor

Shamrock Gaels v Bunninadden

Round 3

St Michael's v Bunninadden

Shamrock Gaels v Castleconnor

Group 2

Geevagh

Easkey

St Farnan's

Round 1

Geevagh v Easkey

Round 2

Easkey v St Farnan's

Round 3

Geevagh v St Farnan's

Group 3

St John's

Enniscrone/Kilglass

St Patrick's

Round 1

St John's v Enniscrone/Kilglass

Round 2

Enniscrone/Kilglass v St Patrick's

Round 3

St John's v St Patrick's

Relegation Draw

Semi-final

4th placed team Group 1 v 3rd placed team Group 3

Relegation final

3rd placed team Group 2 v Relegation semi-final loser

JFC

Group 1

Owenmore Gaels

Tourlestrane

Eastern Harps

Round 1

Owenmore Gaels v Tourlestrane

Round 2

Tourlestrane v Eastern Harps

Round 3

Owenmore Gaels v Eastern Harps

Group 2

Cloonacool

Curry

St John's

Round 1

Cloonacool v Curry

Round 2

Curry v St John's

Round 3

Cloonacool v St John's

Group 3

Ballymote

Shamrock Gaels

St Mary's

Round 1

Ballymote v Shamrock Gaels

Round 2

Shamrock Gaels v St Mary's

Round 3

Ballymote v St Mary's

Relegation Draw

Semi-final

3rd placed team Group 3 v 3rd placed team Group 2

Relegation final

3rd placed team Group 1 v Relegation semi-final loser