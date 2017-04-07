Team news: Seven Kieran's players in Cats minor side for Leinster opener 07 April 2017





St Kieran's Michael Carey against Templemore.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. St Kieran's Michael Carey against Templemore.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

There are seven St Kieran’s players named in the Kilkenny starting fifteen for tomorrow's Leinster MHC opening round clash against Westmeath in Mullingar (throw-in 12noon).

Tommy Ronan, Michael Carey, team-captain Adrian Mullen, Eoin O’Shea, Sean Ryan, Ted Drea and Daithi Barron were all part of the Kilkenny College's side that lost their Croke Cup crown to Templemore at the final stage last month.

Carey, who starts at full-back, is a son of Kilkenny legend DJ while Ronan, whose Dad Adrian is also an ex-Cats forward, lines out at right corner-back, with the five others based in attack.

Kilkenny (Leinster MHC v Westmeath): Ben Maher; Tommy Ronan, Michael Carey, Darragh Walsh; James Brennan, Conor Flynn, Brian Staunton; Niall Brassil, Jordan Molloy; Adrian Mullen, Eoin O’Shea, Niall Brennan; Sean Ryan, Ted Drea, Daithi Barron.

Subs: Dean Mason, Mikey Butler, John Dowd, Killian Egan, Richie Hennessy, Sean Boyd, Ross Connolly, Eoghan Moylan, Jack Kelly.

Extended Panel: Oisin Phelan, Padraic Mullen, Luke Murphy, Diarmuid Phelan, Ronan Buckley, Eoin Cody, Conor Heary, Johnny Manogue, Jesse Roberts, Jim Ryan, Evan Shefflin.