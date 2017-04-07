GAA on TV this weekend: five live finals

07 April 2017

TG4 camera operator Mick Molloy prepares for the Allianz HL semi-finals at Semple Stadium, Thurles.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

There are five live finals – four on television and one online – this weekend.
 

Friday 7 April

TG4, 9.30pm, Seó Spóirt

Dara and his guests will look ahead at the 2017 League Football Finals.
 

Saturday 8 April

TG4, 2.45pm, Westmeath v Wexford, Allianz FL Division 4 final (Throw-in 3pm)

TG4, 4.45pm, Louth v Tipperary, Allianz FL Division 3 final (Throw-in 5pm)
 

Sunday 9 April

TG4, 1.30pm, Galway v Kildare, Allianz FL Division 2 final (Throw-in 2pm)

TG4, 3.40pm, Dublin v Kerry, Allianz FL Division 1 final (Throw-in 4pm)

RTE2, 9.30pm, Allianz League Sunday

Highlights from the weekend’s league action.
 

Monday 10 April

TG4.ie, 7.55pm, Derry v Donegal, Ulster U21 FC final – live stream (Throw-in 8pm)

TG4, 8pm, GAA 2017

Highlights from: Football league finals.




