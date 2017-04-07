Injury strikes Murray again 07 April 2017





Antrim's Ryan Murray.

©Inpho/Presseye/John McIlwaine. Antrim's Ryan Murray.©Inpho/Presseye/John McIlwaine.

Antrim attacker Ryan Murray is set for another spell on the sidelines after suffering a shoulder injury against Longford last Sunday.

The talented forward is a major doubt for Antrim's Ulster SFC quarter-final against Donegal on May 21 after falling awkwardly just a minute after his introduction in the draw, a result which cost the Saffrons' their Division 3 status. Murray had only returned from a quad injury he sustained earlier in the campaign against Louth.

"There's damage to the AC joint and there's also ligament and tendon damage to the AC and the shoulder, so we're waiting on the consultant to clarify everything," joint-manager Gearoid Adams explained to the Irish News.

"The last time he played he scored a goal against Louth and in do so he pulled his quadriceps - this was his first bit of action since then. We brought him on to try and seal the game against Longford because it was in the melting pot at that time.

"We haven't had much luck all year with injuries and Ryan's one of our main go-to forwards."

Adams also confirmed that full back Ricky Johnston won't be available for the championship due to exam commitments.