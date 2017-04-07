Former Meath minor tells how an Organ Donor saved his life 07 April 2017





David Crosby pictured with his wife Katie and children, Darragh, age 8, Erin, age 6 and Kiera, age 10 at the launch of the Organ Donor Awareness Week. David Crosby pictured with his wife Katie and children, Darragh, age 8, Erin, age 6 and Kiera, age 10 at the launch of the Organ Donor Awareness Week.

Irish Heart and Lung Association member, and father of three, David Crosby from Kingscourt, Cavan was catapulted into a world of uncertainty when on just marking his 40th birthday he suddenly became ill.

The former Meath Minor footballer who without any previous diagnosis, received the alarming news that he had a potentially fatal lung condition, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. It soon became apparent that he would need a double lung transplant. Such a diagnosis came as a huge shock as many years before three of his four siblings had passed away as young children from what, to this day, still remains unproven to be hereditary. He continues to be thankful to his deceased donor for saving his life as he underwent a double lung transplant at the Mater Hospital in March 2016. A summary of their story is below.

The avid sportsman, now living in Kingscourt, Cavan is a native of Meath Hill. In his teens he was part of the Meath minor county football team which reached the All-Ireland final in 1993. He also captained Drogheda boy’s football team. He is now a selector with Meath Hill senior football team. David continues to embrace sport and to mark a year since his life saving transplant and to honour his deceased siblings and donor he along with a group of friends and lung transplant surgeon David Healy took part in a 10k run in Kingscourt.

Since his transplant he has also taken part in a half marathon and in November this year he will take part in his first ever full marathon in New York supported by a group of family and friends and Surgeon David Healy.

To request an Organ Donor Card click HERE