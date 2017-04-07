Monthly award for ex-Down prodigy McCartan 07 April 2017





Former Down underage star Shay McCartan has received the League Two Player of the Month award for March.

McCartan was honoured after scoring six goals in seven games for Accrington Stanley during their 12-match unbeaten run. Indeed, the former Northern U21 player was the top scorer across all four main divisions in England last month.

“I am delighted, it’s nice to get noticed with an award,” he told the official EFL website.

“I have got the accolades for scoring the goals but it’s a team effort as the defence has kept clean sheets while the midfielders and the wingers have also been excellent.

"For me, the free-kicks are now going in. At the start of the season, they were going over the crossbar but I have been practicing hard and now have scored five free-kicks out of my nine goals this season. It’s all about confidence and belief and the gaffer (John Coleman) has believed in me to keep taking them.”

The award comes only a few months after McCartan collapsed during an FA Cup game against Bradford before making a full recovery.

Second cousin of former Down footballer and manager James McCartan, Shay won MacRory Cup and Hogan Cup honours with St Colman’s College, Newry in 2010 and 2011.

The Glenn clubman also netted a first-half hat-trick against neighbours Armagh in the 2011 Ulster MFC, but was in the process of embarking on a professional soccer career with Burnley at the time.