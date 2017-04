Watch: McAliskey on road to recovery 07 April 2017





Tyrone's Connor McAliskey.

©INPHO/Presseye/Kelvin Boyes. Tyrone's Connor McAliskey.©INPHO/Presseye/Kelvin Boyes.

Connor McAliskey is continuing his recovery from the torn cruciate ligament he sustained in January.

The talented attacker suffered the injury in Tyrone's McKenna Cup defeat to Cavan and is unlikely to play any part in the Red Hands' championship campaign this year. However, as this short video on Instagram shows, he is making good progress.