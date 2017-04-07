Galway SHC starts this weekend 07 April 2017





The Gort and St Thomas teams march behind the St Patrick's Brass band before the 2016 Galway SHC final at Pearse Stadium, Salthill.

©INPHO/Mike Shaughnessy.

Galway hurlers may be preparing for a NHL semi-final on Easter Sunday, but the county’s senior hurling championship still begins this weekend.

In an earlier start than previous years, the first round of the SHC will throw in from Saturday afternoon.

There are games on both days and while Galway manager Micheal Donoghue will be hoping his players come through unscathed, the focus from the players will be to help their respective clubs to victory.

One of the stand out fixtures of the round is the meeting of Gort and Sarsfields, both of who have been county title winners in recent years.

Last year semi-finalists Loughrea and Craughwell also meet, while the county champions St Thomas take on Turloughmore who are managed by former Mayo football manager James Horan.