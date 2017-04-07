Team news: Wee County aim to repeat the trick against Tipp 07 April 2017





Louth's Anthony Williams and Gerard McSorley.

The Louth team named to face Tipperary in tomorrow's Allianz Football League Division 3 final at Croke Park shows two changes from the one that beat the Premier County two weeks ago.

Colin Kelly's charges impressively overcame Tipperary on a 0-16 to 0-12 scoreline in Thurles to secure themselves back-to-back league promotions and a place in this weekend's decider.

Anthony Williams, who missed the round six four-point success at Semple Stadium through suspension, returns at left corner-back as Kurt Murphy makes way while in attack, Ryan Burns replaces Sam Mulroy.

The Wee County fielded a weakened side for their final round game against Sligo in Drogheda last weekend - Williams and his full-back line colleague Patrick Reilly are the only survivors from the 0-17 to 1-11 defeat to the Yeats men.

Louth (Allianz FL Division 3 final v Tipperary): Craig Lynch; Padraig Rath, Patrick Reilly, Anthony Williams; Derek Maguire, John Bingham, James Stewart; Tommy Durnin, Andy McDonnell; Declan Byrne, Pauric Smith, Bevan Duffy; Adrian Reid, Eoin O'Connor, Ryan Burns.