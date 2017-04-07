Team news: Wee County aim to repeat the trick against Tipp

07 April 2017

Louth's Anthony Williams and Gerard McSorley.
©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

The Louth team named to face Tipperary in tomorrow's Allianz Football League Division 3 final at Croke Park shows two changes from the one that beat the Premier County two weeks ago.

Colin Kelly's charges impressively overcame Tipperary on a 0-16 to 0-12 scoreline in Thurles to secure themselves back-to-back league promotions and a place in this weekend's decider.

Anthony Williams, who missed the round six four-point success at Semple Stadium through suspension, returns at left corner-back as Kurt Murphy makes way while in attack, Ryan Burns replaces Sam Mulroy.

The Wee County fielded a weakened side for their final round game against Sligo in Drogheda last weekend - Williams and his full-back line colleague Patrick Reilly are the only survivors from the 0-17 to 1-11 defeat to the Yeats men.

Louth (Allianz FL Division 3 final v Tipperary): Craig Lynch; Padraig Rath, Patrick Reilly, Anthony Williams; Derek Maguire, John Bingham, James Stewart; Tommy Durnin, Andy McDonnell; Declan Byrne, Pauric Smith, Bevan Duffy; Adrian Reid, Eoin O'Connor, Ryan Burns.




