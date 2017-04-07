O'Rourke tips Dubs to win 'fiery battle' 07 April 2017





Kerry's Tadhg Morley and Mark Griffin with Ciaran Kilkenny of Dublin.

Colm O'Rourke expects Dublin to complete a remarkable five-in-a-row of Allianz Football League successes on Sunday.

However, he feels sparks could fly in the wake of Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice's claim that there was an orchestrated campaign to have Lee Keegan sent off in last year's All-Ireland SFC final replay.

“They (Dublin) have the knack of winning, and even when they look dead and buried - as they have on three or four occasions in this league - they seem to be able to find a way of winning. They probably will do so on Sunday," the Meath legend said on RTE's Morning Ireland.

"There is a little bit of an edge to it. Éamonn Fitzmaurice’s comments about the final have done that and there have been a few comments on the Dublin side, so I’m expecting a fairly fiery battle and the referee will need to be on his toes from early on.”

O'Rourke feels it would be very difficult for Kerry to beat their great rivals twice in the same year.

“At this stage, they look almost unbeatable,” he continued.

“I would say that Éamonn Fitzmaurice would have been quite happy to stay in the Division 1 and avoided Dublin. If Kerry want to beat Dublin this year, they want to beat them on a day in August or September.

“Generally speaking, it’s not easy to beat Dublin twice in the one year.”