Antrim to invite Frampton to Ulster SFC game 07 April 2017





Carl Frampton.

©INPHO/Presseye/Peter Morrison. Carl Frampton.©INPHO/Presseye/Peter Morrison.

Antrim GAA is to invite Carl Frampton to next month's Ulster SFC quarter-final against Donegal.

The invitation will be extended to the Belfast boxer after a photograph of him wearing an Antrim jersey appeared on Facebook yesterday. The 30-year-old from the loyalist Tiger's Bay area of north Belfast was pictured wearing the saffron jersey during a visit to a coffee shop in the west of the city, and came in for widespread praise from both sides of the community.

"It's fantastic and Carl Frampton, fair play to him. He is a great ambassador for sport in Northern Ireland," Antrim county board PRO Sean Kelly said in the Irish News.

"The feedback is amazing. If he wants to sign for one of our clubs, he is more than welcome. We will be inviting Carl to Antrim's Ulster championship game against Donegal (in Ballybofey on May 21)."