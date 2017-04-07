"It's about improving players which we don't get much credit for locally" 07 April 2017





Galway manager Kevin Walsh Galway manager Kevin Walsh

Galway manager Kevin Walsh feels that the work they are doing with the senior footballers is not getting the recognition they deserve.

Having secured promotion last weekend, the Tribesmen now have a Division Two league final to look forward to.

Walsh admitted to the Connacht Tribune that it has been a tough campaign and that although they are keen to pick up silverware, they have achieved their main aim of improving the players.

A situation that Walsh feels goes unnoticed in the county.

“Any time you get to a final, you want to do well,” said Walsh. “It’s been a tough ten weeks and the lads won’t be having a strenuous time this week.

“We have made a lot of progress and it’s primarily about improving players which we don’t get much credit for locally.”