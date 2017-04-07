FL previews: Eight sides gunning for silverware 07 April 2017





The four Allianz Football League finals take place at Croke Park this weekend and can all be watched live on TG4.

There’s plenty of silverware up for grabs this weekend with all four Allianz Football League finals taking place at Croke Park. We preview them below.

Saturday, April 8th

Allianz FL Division 3 final

Louth v Tipperary, Croke Park, 5pm - TG4

Louth are gunning for back-to-back league titles at Croke Park on Saturday and are going in as underdogs against a Tipperary side which sealed promotion in sensational fashion last weekend.

Michael Quinlivan completed his hat-trick of goals, with the third coming in the very last minute, to pip Armagh at the Athletic Grounds and the Premier men will look to carry that momentum into this weekend as they make their return to HQ for the first time since last year’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Mayo.

When these two sides met in round six it was Louth that scored a four-point win in Thurles. However, if Tipp’s marksmen are on form it’s likely to be a different outcome this time round.

Verdict: Tipperary

Allianz FL Division 4 final

Westmeath v Wexford, Croke Park, 3pm - TG4

Westmeath dished out a 24-point hammering to Wexford to secure their promotion last month but Seamus McEnaney is set to go with a much stronger pack for the early throw-in on Saturday.

The Monaghan man is looking for his first piece of silverware with the Model County and certainly won’t be deterred by the fact that they are 11/8 underdogs, despite achieving promotion ahead of their Leinster rivals.

John Heslin has led Tom Cribbin’s charges in the scoring stakes throughout the league campaign with a whopping 3-52 and stopping the St Loman’s sharpshooter will certainly be a top priority for the Slaneysiders this weekend.

Verdict: Westmeath

Sunday, April 9th

Allianz FL Division 1 final

Dublin v Kerry, Croke Park, 4pm - TG4

These two epic rivals face off at Croke Park for the first time since last year’s All-Ireland semi-final and there’s likely to be no love lost if last month’s meeting in Tralee is anything to go by.

Despite a couple of close shaves, Dublin came through the Division 1 campaign with their unbeaten record safely intact and even made some history along the way, eclipsing Kerry’s 84-year record of 34 games unbeaten.

The Kingdom, who this week said goodbye to all-time great Colm Cooper, are still many neutrals’ pick to finally halt the capital winning machine at some stage and their performance against Tyrone in Killarney the last day sees heading into this one in rich form.

Very nearly conquered by Monaghan last Sunday, the Dubs have only had glistening performances against Mayo and Roscommon so far but they’ll have a full deck to choose from this weekend on a stage which they battered Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s men on 12 months ago.

Dublin will be bidding for a fifth league title in-a-row (and their 13th overall), while a win for the Kingdom would see them land their 20th crown.

Verdict: Dublin

Allianz FL Division 2 final

Kildare v Galway, Croke Park, 2pm - TG4

These two meet for the second successive Sunday and it will be Galway trying to repeat the trick after securing promotion with a one-point win over Kildare in round seven.

Already promoted before travelling to Salthill, the Lilywhites went with a weak hand against the Connacht champions and ended up pushing them right to the finish before eventually succumbing to a 0-14 to 0-13 defeat.

Niall Kelly’s contribution off the bench very nearly spoilt the party for the hosts, but in the brilliant Shane Walsh they had a game winner and you get the feeling that the two opposing centre-forwards could have a pivotal part to play for their respective teams in this re-match.

Including Kelly, Kildare boss Cian O’Sullivan fields a much stronger side on Sunday and it should make for an intriguing contest as these two look to take home some welcome silverware ahead of the summer’s championship.

Verdict: Kildare

