Donegal appeal fails 07 April 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. The Donegal team stand for a moment's silence.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Donegal’s bid to have €5,000 in fines for altercations that occurred during two of their NFL matches overturned has failed.

The fines were handed out by the Central Competitions Control Committee for incidents that occurred during Donegal’s games against Cavan and Tyrone.

At an appeals hearing in Croke Park this week, the Central Hearings Committee upheld the fines handed out.

Donegal received a €2,000 fine for the incidents during the match against Cavan, while they withdrew their appeal against the €3,000 handed down to them for the altercations against Tyrone.

For their part in the melee at MacCumhaill Park, Tyrone were fined €2,000.