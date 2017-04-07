'Bonner' back from Syria

07 April 2017

Tipperary's Patrick Maher lifts the Liam McCarthy Cup.
©INPHO/James Crombie.

Tipperary have received a major boost ahead of their All-Ireland SHC defence with the return of Patrick 'Bonner' from peacekeeping duty in Syria.

'Bonner' was among 130 soldiers who touched down in Dublin Airport yesterday morning after a six-month UN deployment in Syria's Golan Heights. The Lorrha-Dorrha clubman is expected to resume training with Tipp in Abbottstown's Centre of Excellence this weekend and could be in line to make his first appearance since last September's All-Ireland final win over Kilkenny in Sunday week's Allianz League semi-final against Wexford at Nowlan Park.




