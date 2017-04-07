Revenge not an issue for Kiely

07 April 2017

Limerick manager John Kiely.
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Limerick manager John Kiely has stressed that revenge will not be on their minds when they face Galway in the NHL semi-final on Easter Sunday.

The Shannonsiders will entertain Galway at the Gaelic Grounds in a repeat of their league meeting last month which the Tribesmen won.

However, Kiely states in the Limerick Leader that game will have no bearing on the semi-final clash between the sides.

No, not at all, it’s a separate game,” said Kiely. “It’s knockout hurling, there’s a different feel to it. There’s a lot at stake, it’s a league semi-final.”

Kiely is keen to make home advantage count and have the Gaelic Grounds considered a fortress by opposition sides.

“Something we would like is to be difficult to beat at home. It’s a work in progress. Hopefully, there will be a good crowd, there’s a real appetite for us to make the final, we can’t get ahead of ourselves though.”




Most Read Stories

O'Rourke tips Dubs to win 'fiery battle'

Colin Kelly on his mother's passing, his daughter's emergency surgery and 'cynicism'

McMahon mulling over future

'Bonner' back from Syria

Ryan welcomes 'interesting' Wexford clash

Tragedy strikes Offaly GAA club


Android app on Google Play