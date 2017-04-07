Revenge not an issue for Kiely 07 April 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Limerick manager John Kiely.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Limerick manager John Kiely has stressed that revenge will not be on their minds when they face Galway in the NHL semi-final on Easter Sunday.

The Shannonsiders will entertain Galway at the Gaelic Grounds in a repeat of their league meeting last month which the Tribesmen won.

However, Kiely states in the Limerick Leader that game will have no bearing on the semi-final clash between the sides.

No, not at all, it’s a separate game,” said Kiely. “It’s knockout hurling, there’s a different feel to it. There’s a lot at stake, it’s a league semi-final.”

Kiely is keen to make home advantage count and have the Gaelic Grounds considered a fortress by opposition sides.

“Something we would like is to be difficult to beat at home. It’s a work in progress. Hopefully, there will be a good crowd, there’s a real appetite for us to make the final, we can’t get ahead of ourselves though.”