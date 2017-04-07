Team news: 'Banty' reveals his Wexford starting 15 07 April 2017





Wexford manager Seamus McEnaney Wexford manager Seamus McEnaney

Wexford boss Seamus McEnaney has revealed his team ahead of tomorrow's Allianz Football League Division 4 final against Westmeath at Croke Park.

There are nine changes from the ten-point defeat away to Carlow last time out and a further four changes to the side that started the 24-point loss to this weekend's opponents in round six at Innovate Wexford Park.

The Model County could afford to experiment over the previous two weekends as they secured promotion with two games to spare when a 0-15 to 0-9 victory over London guaranteed them a place in the third tier for 2018.

Brian Malone - who helped guide St Peter's College to the Hogan Cup final, team-captain Daithi Waters and Ben Brosnan - now listed as a Castletown player following a transfer from Bannow-Ballymitty - are among those who return.

Wexford (Allianz FL Division 4 final v Westmeath): Shane Roche; Brian Malone, Jim Rossiter, Michael Furlong; Eoghan Nolan, John Leacy, Ronan Devereux; Daithi Waters, Colm Kehoe; Kevin O'Grady, Ben Brosnan, Paul Curtis; Ciaran Lyng, John Tubritt, PJ Banville.