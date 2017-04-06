Team news: Lilywhites recall their big guns 06 April 2017





Kildare's Paul Cribbin.

Kildare boss Cian O'Neill has named his team to face Galway in the Allianz Football League Division 2 final at Croke Park.

After making fourteen changes - which included eight debutants - for their seventh round clash against the Tribesmen at Salthill in what proved to be a dress rehearsal for Sunday's decider, O'Neill has made thirteen changes this time around.

Ben McCormack and Fionn Dowling are the two players who retain their places following the narrow 0-14 to 0-13 loss last weekend as the Lilywhites recall their big guns including Paul Cribbin whose injury time point against Clare ensured them promotion to Division 1.

Kevin Feely is expected to resume free taking duties in the absence of Neil Flynn who is recovering from an appendix operation. The duo are joint top-scorers for Kildare in the league with 0-17.

Kildare (Allianz FL Division 2 final v Galway): Mark Donnellan; Mick O'Grady, David Hyland, Ollie Lyons; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle, Keith Cribbin; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Fionn Dowling, Paul Cribbin; Chris Healy, Niall Kelly, Ben McCormack.