Hanniffy appointed new DRA secretary 06 April 2017





Former Offaly star Rory Hanniffy Former Offaly star Rory Hanniffy

The GAA have confirmed that barrister and former Offaly hurler Rory Hanniffy has been appointed to the position of Secretary of the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA).

Hanniffy succeeds Professor Jack Anderson who is taking up a new academic post in the University of Melbourne in Australia.

A barrister on the Midland and Dublin circuits, the Birr native will take over the DRA role on 1 May.

A two-time winner of the Offaly Senior Hurler of the Year Award in 2003 and 2006, Hanniffy enjoyed a glittering career with both club and county.

He won Leinster Minor and U-21 Hurling Championship titles with Offaly in 2000 and played 45 senior championship matches for the Faithful County, between 2001 and 2014. With Birr, he won eight Offaly Senior Hurling medals and captained them to their most recent success in 2008. He also won four Leinster Club medals and two AIB All-Ireland Club medals, in 2002 and 2003.

His appointment was welcomed by the GAA’s Ard Stiúrthóir, Páraic Duffy.

He said: “On behalf of the Association I want to thank Jack Anderson sincerely for the time and diligence he brought to the post of Secretary of the DRA and wish him well in his new career in Melbourne.

“We are delighted to be able to call on someone of the calibre of Rory Hanniffy as a successor and wish him well in his new role.”

The DRA is the independent of the GAA and is bound only by the provisions of the Disputes Resolution Code.