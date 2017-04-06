Healthy Clubs Roadshow inspiring Ulster GAA clubs 06 April 2017





Pictured at the GAA Ulster Healthy Clubs Roadshow is (l-r) Anna Geary, former Cork Camogie captain, Philly McMahon, Gaelic footballer for Dublin and Ballymun Kickhams, Michael Fennelly, hurler with the Kilkenny senior team and Mickey Harte, manager of the Tyrone senior inter-county team.

The GAA in partnership with Irish Life and Healthy Ireland hosted a free roadshow for all Ulster GAA clubs featuring an exciting mix of GAA stars plus local clubs that are already involved in the award winning Healthy Clubs Project (HCP).

Mickey Harte, Philly McMahon, Anna Geary and Michael Fennelly all contributed to the Ulster roadshow which took place in Jordanstown, Ulster University, Newtownabbey, Co. Antrim on Saturday, April, 1.

The aim of the roadshow is to inspire and empower more GAA clubs to support their members and communities in pursuit of better physical, social, and mental wellbeing by getting involved in the HCP.

Created in 2013, with the support of the Health Service Executive (HSE), National Office for Suicide Prevention, Irish Life, Healthy Ireland and the Public Health Agency (PHA) the intention of the HCP is that every GAA club will become a hub for health and wellbeing. 60 clubs currently participate in phase 2 of the HCP, at least one in each county. With support from the GAA’s new health and wellbeing structures, they are supported in how best to make their clubs more health-enhancing, covering a variety of topics including, physical activity; emotional wellbeing; health screening; healthy eating; drug, alcohol, and gambling education; anti-smoking; youth and community development, alongside providing activities for older members of the community.

The Healthy Club Roadshows brought to life this work through the testimonies of four renowned GAA ambassadors, each one bringing to the fore their knowledge and experience of a specific health topic. Michael Fennelly (Kilkenny), Anna Geary (Cork) and Philly McMahon (Dublin) facilitated discussions on physical activity, healthy eating, and mental health, respectively. Pulling the team together was three-time All-Ireland winning Tyrone manager, Mickey Harte, who highlighted the importance of GAA clubs providing community engagement and support.

An additional 5 clubs from the province already involved in Phase 2 of the HCP (St Joseph’s GAC, Glenavy, Antrim; St. Mary’s GAC, Rasharkin, Antrim; St Peter’s GAC, Warrenpoint, Down; Clonduff GAC, Down; St Mary’s GAA Club, Convoy, Donegal) showcased their exciting work in the areas of wellbeing outlined above.

The project has already run to huge success in 60 clubs nationally, hosting wide-ranging initiatives such as ‘Operation TransFAUGHmation’ in Castleblayney Faughs GAA Club, a 12 week fitness initiative aimed at increasing health awareness in the local area. Open to the entire community, the club has ran the initiative for six years, starting out with 105 participants in 2011, with an incredible increase to 262 people taking part in in 2016. Participants not only enjoyed increased fitness levels, but also the wider social environment that resulted with the programme. Castleblayney won Sports Club of the Year at the inaugural Sport Industry Awards in 2015 in recognition of their efforts to support and improve the health and wellbeing not just of their membership but of the wider community they serve.

Speaking on the importance of community, Mickey Harte said “I’ve seen myself how the GAA game brings the community together in so many different ways in Tyrone, and across Ireland, so it’s fantastic to see the GAA taking a leadership role in developing healthier communities. With the Healthy Clubs Project delivering programs that support wellness for both children and adults, I think people will start to appreciate the role of the GAA in our communities even more, and I’m sure the project will result in boosted membership for GAA clubs across the country too.”

Uachtarán Chumann Luthchleas Gael Aogán Ó Fearghail said, “GAA clubs have always supported the health of their communities. However, with the support of the HSE, the National Office for Suicide Prevention, the PHA, and Irish Life, the Healthy Clubs project is providing GAA members and their communities across the 32 counties with innovative new ways of enhancing their wellbeing on their terms, in their own back yards.”

Leading the call-out for increased participation in the programme is Marcella Corcoran, Minister of State for Health Promotion, Department of Health (ROI) who said, "The challenges facing our population are significant, so we need to have an impact across all of society to improve our collective health and wellbeing. As a national organisation working in every county and community, the GAA is an important partner in creating a healthier Ireland. The Healthy Club initiative, supported by Irish Life, is an exemplar of the partnership approach needed under Healthy Ireland. I was delighted to learn about the many initiatives underway at the GAA's recent Health and Wellbeing Conference in Croke Park and I wish them every success with the roadshow being launched today."

Fiona Teague, Health and Wellbeing Improvement Manager with the Public Health Agency (PHA) said: “Since 2013 the PHA has been working with a number of sporting bodies including the GAA, IFA, IRFU and Sport NI to address specific health and wellbeing challenges in the communities and clubs they work in. The GAA has been one of the main governing bodies that has encompassed health and wellbeing as part of their core business in recent years, and the healthy club programme provides the PHA with an excellent opportunity to engage with communities on key public health issues, ultimately helping to improve people’s lives.”

There are numerous benefits to clubs to take part in the GAA HCP including exclusive access to Healthy Club resources. The independent evaluation by Waterford IT’s Centre for Health Behaviour Research of Phase 1 of the HCP revealed its potential to increase membership, improvements in health promoting activities, better opportunity to link the local community with club activities and opening up new funding avenues all the while enhancing the health of the nation and ensuring a healthier future for everyone.

David Harney, CEO, Irish Life said, “Irish Life are delighted to work with the GAA on the Healthy Club initiative. The GAA, reaches into every community on the island of Ireland, and has a significant role to play in the health of the nation through its promotion of Gaelic Games. The association’s Healthy Club initiative brings a new dimension to this work. It enables people to access health in an exciting new way. We believe this work has the potential to improve the future health of communities across the country.”

If you or your club is interested in finding out more about how it can become a Healthy Club, or you want to learn more about some of the topics highlighted above, you can contact the Community & Health team on community.health@gaa.ie or by visiting www.gaa.ie/community