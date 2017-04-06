U21FC semi-final fixtures set

06 April 2017

General view of the shop at Cusack Park, Ennis.
©INPHO/Mike Shaughnessy.

Saturday week’s All-Ireland U21 football championship semi-final between Galway and Kerry has been fixed for Cusack Park in Ennis.

Both counties will battle it out for a place in the April 29th decider, with throw-in at the Clare venue at 4.30pm, while Leinster champions Dublin await the winners of Derry and Donegal in their respective semi-final.

Should the Oak Leafers win Monday night’s Ulster final at Athletic Grounds then they’ll play the Dubs at the same Armagh venue, while a Donegal win would see the capital men having to travel to Kingspan Breffni Park to face Declan Bonner’s side on the Saturday afternoon. Throw-in will be at 2.30pm regardless. 

Both semi-finals will be shown live on TG4.

Saturday, April 15th

All-Ireland U21FC semi-finals
Galway v Kerry, Cusack Park, Ennis, 4.30pm - TG4
Dublin v Derry or Donegal, Athletic Grounds or Breffni Park, 2.30pm - TG4




Most Read Stories

Clarke rues 'inexcusable' mistakes

Waterford chairman calls for restructure after 41-point defeat

Donegal clubs given option of calling off games

Boston to host second Fenway Hurling Classic in November

Frampton dons Saffrons jersey

Kelly hits back at "petty" Kearns


Android app on Google Play