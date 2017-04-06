U21FC semi-final fixtures set
General view of the shop at Cusack Park, Ennis.
©INPHO/Mike Shaughnessy.
Saturday week’s All-Ireland U21 football championship semi-final between Galway and Kerry has been fixed for Cusack Park in Ennis.
Both counties will battle it out for a place in the April 29th decider, with throw-in at the Clare venue at 4.30pm, while Leinster champions Dublin await the winners of Derry and Donegal in their respective semi-final.
Should the Oak Leafers win Monday night’s Ulster final at Athletic Grounds then they’ll play the Dubs at the same Armagh venue, while a Donegal win would see the capital men having to travel to Kingspan Breffni Park to face Declan Bonner’s side on the Saturday afternoon. Throw-in will be at 2.30pm regardless.
Both semi-finals will be shown live on TG4.
Saturday, April 15th
All-Ireland U21FC semi-finals
Galway v Kerry, Cusack Park, Ennis, 4.30pm - TG4
Dublin v Derry or Donegal, Athletic Grounds or Breffni Park, 2.30pm - TG4