U21FC semi-final fixtures set 06 April 2017





General view of the shop at Cusack Park, Ennis.

©INPHO/Mike Shaughnessy. General view of the shop at Cusack Park, Ennis.©INPHO/Mike Shaughnessy.

Saturday week’s All-Ireland U21 football championship semi-final between Galway and Kerry has been fixed for Cusack Park in Ennis.

Both counties will battle it out for a place in the April 29th decider, with throw-in at the Clare venue at 4.30pm, while Leinster champions Dublin await the winners of Derry and Donegal in their respective semi-final.

Should the Oak Leafers win Monday night’s Ulster final at Athletic Grounds then they’ll play the Dubs at the same Armagh venue, while a Donegal win would see the capital men having to travel to Kingspan Breffni Park to face Declan Bonner’s side on the Saturday afternoon. Throw-in will be at 2.30pm regardless.

Both semi-finals will be shown live on TG4.

Saturday, April 15th

All-Ireland U21FC semi-finals

Galway v Kerry, Cusack Park, Ennis, 4.30pm - TG4

Dublin v Derry or Donegal, Athletic Grounds or Breffni Park, 2.30pm - TG4